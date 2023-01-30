Color Star Enters Into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Quality Plus To Join Forces in Marketing Efforts

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, recently announced that Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. (“Color Metaverse”), a subsidiary of Color Star, has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Quality Plus Biomedtech Co., Ltd. (“Quality Plus”). In the future, the two companies plan to cooperate closely and assist with each other’s business in areas including marketing, brand building, data sharing, and research and development.

According to Quality Plus, it is a biotechnology company in Thailand that employs technology and medical techniques to develop safe and effective health and beauty products. As biotechnology and medical cosmetology grows in popularity, Color Star has chosen to cooperate with them and plan use its platform, ColorWorld Metaverse (“Color World” or the “Platform”), to advertise and sell Quality Plus’ cosmetology services and products, including health care products, makeup, and cosmetology procedures. In addition, along with the gradual rebound of the global economy, both parties will promote each other’s brand and set up physical stores. Color World is a metaverse platform which features celebrity exclusives, virtual reality, and electronic commerce. Many products from industries are already present in Color World, and cosmetology will become the latest addition, with Quality Plus as its main representative. In the future, users from all over the world will be able to discover and purchase products and services directly on the Platform with virtual reality technology. By cooperating with Quality Plus, Color Star is expected to not only expand its product offerings, but to also attract new audiences into Color World.

Farhan Qadir, CEO of Color Star, said: “We are very happy to cooperate with such an excellent international biotechnology company. From now on, we will not only bring cosmetology products onto the Platform, but we are also considering partnering with Quality Plus and creating a new global cosmetology brand which offers a wider range of services that will hopefully attract more female users to Color World. Color Star will gradually increase its cooperation efforts, such as through establishing premium cosmetology brands and investing in the development of beauty products and nutritional supplements.”

