Color Star Technology Announces Having Bobby Roth, a Famous American Director, to Join its Education Platform

BEIJING, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) (the “Company”, “we” or “HHT”), a company engaged in the business of providing education services, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Color China Entertainment Limited (“Color China”) has signed a Broadcast and Educational Licensing Agreement with the famous American director Bobby Roth.

Bobby Roth is a famous Hollywood director. So far, he has directed over 100 episodes of TV shows, 25 movies, and 13 cinema films. Some of his most well-known projects include shows such as “Prison Break,” “Lost,” and “Agents of SHIELD,” and movies including “Heartbreakers” and “Jack the Dog” to name a few. Bobby Roth has also won honors at more than 100 film festivals, including the Cannes Film Festival, Berlin Film Festival and Sundance Film Festival, winning the “Lifetime Achievement Award” at the Miami Internet TV Festival in 2017. He is a founding member of the Independent Film Federation and the first Co-Chair of the Independent Film Committee of the Directors’ Union.

On June 30, 2020, Bobby Roth has signed a contract with Color China to serve as a Star Teacher on the online education platform “Color World.” Bobby Roth will provide those who are interested in film production with his vast experiences with actors, producers, dancers, costume designers and post-production from the director’s perspective.

Management expects that its online education platform “Color World” will continue to integrate the world’s stars and entertainment professionals as its teachers, giving students the superior professional and practical learning experience. Sean Liu, CEO of Color Star, said, “We hope that our Color World platform can provide our students with a new online experience that renders more professional learning experience to our students compared to other traditional online education platforms.”

“Color Star is very honored to cooperate with Bobby Roth.” Color Star’s CEO Sean Liu further commented, “This agreement is a prelude to our plan for cooperation with more global stars and artists as teachers on Color World. We have prepared a list of one hundred artists that we plan on reaching out to recruit as star teachers for our online education platform. We believe that the launch of Color World will establish new heights for our brand of online entertainment and education.”

In the future, Color Star plans on constantly updating its list of star teachers, whom will bring their various expertise in music, film, sports, animation, television, presentations, dance, art and other entertainment industries. Color Star believes that these top global celebrities and professionals can pass their precious experiences on to pupils all over the world as teachers on our platform, helping to instill the desire for knowledge in their hearts.

