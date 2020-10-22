Color Star Technology Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Continued Listing Deficiency Notice

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) (the “Company”, or “Color Star”), a company engaged in the businesses of providing online and offline paid knowledge services for the media, entertainment and culture industries globally, today announced on October 16, 2020, the Company received a notification letter (the “Notification”) from Nasdaq Listing Qualifications advising the Company that based upon the closing bid price for the Company’s ordinary shares for the past 30 consecutive business days, the Company no longer met the minimum $1.00 per share Nasdaq continued listing requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Notification also stated that Under Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company would be provided 180 calendar days, or until April 14, 2021, to regain compliance with the foregoing listing requirement. To do so, the bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares must close at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days prior to that date.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance by the first compliance deadline, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If the Company meets these requirements, the Nasdaq staff will inform the Company that it has been granted an additional 180 calendar days. However, if it appears to the Nasdaq staff that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is otherwise not eligible, the staff will provide notice that its securities will be subject to delisting.

The Company provides no assurance that its ordinary shares will trade at levels necessary to regain and maintain compliance with the above-referenced bid price rule before the compliance deadline. The Company intends to continue to monitor the bid price for its ordinary shares. If the Company’s ordinary shares do not trade at a level that is likely to regain compliance with the Nasdaq requirements, the Company’s Board of Directors will consider other options that may be available to achieve compliance.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) offers online and offline paid knowledge services for media, entertainment and culture industries globally. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company’s online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. The Company also offers after-school entertainment tutoring in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company’s statements regarding its intention to cure the Nasdaq continued listing deficiency are forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market in China and other countries where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

