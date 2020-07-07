Color Star Technology Announces the Addition of Renowned Musician Larry Carlton to its Color World Online Education Platform

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) (the “Company,” “Color Star,” “we” or “HHT”) is pleased to announce that Color China Entertainment Limited (“Color China”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Color Star, has just signed a cooperation agreement with a renowned American musician, Larry Carlton. Larry Carlton will take on the role of a Star Teacher on the “Color World” online education platform, created by Color Star.

Larry Carlton, a guitar master in the music industry, was born in Southern California in March 1948. He is a master of American jazz, blues, pop and rock genres on the guitar and has participated in more than 500 music albums, winning the Grammy Award 4 times. Additionally, he is widely acclaimed as one of the most outstanding guitarists in the jazz scene in the second half of the 20th century. In 1981, Larry Carlton won his first Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Performance for his work on “Theme From Hill Street Blues.” He then began working with numerous world-class entertainers, including the legendary blues master B.B King, Jazz Rock Super Group Steely Dan, Hollywood’s Sammy Davis Jr. and even Michael Jackson. Overall, Larry Carlton’s voracious appetite for music has earned him 19 Grammy nominations and 4 Grammy Awards, a Star of the Rock Hall of Fame in Hollywood, the Titan of Tone award and many others, as well as widespread recognition amongst fellow world class entertainers. His influence can be found in a plethora of genres in today’s music scene, with jazz, blues, pop and rock all bearing the mark of Larry Carlton.

Color Star CEO, Sean Liu, said that “in the future, we will cooperate with more top artists and producers in Asia, including music, film, television, animation, dance and other industries. We believe that Color World has the potential to bring richer content to our students.”

Color Star plans to continue growing its list of Star Teachers, who will bring their various expertise in music, film, sports, animation, television, presentations, dance, art and other entertainment industries to the Color World platform. Color Star believes that these top celebrities and professionals can pass their precious experiences on to pupils on our platform, helping to instill the desire for knowledge in their hearts.

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology, is a holding company whose primary business is offering both online and offline innovative education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company also anticipates providing an after-school tutoring program in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC, and providing online music education via a platform branded “Color World.”

