Color Star Technology Officially Launches Online “Star Mall”

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) (the “Company”, or “Color Star”), a company engaged in the businesses of providing online and offline paid knowledge services for the media, entertainment and culture industries globally, today announced that on October 25, 2020 it officially added online “Star Mall” feature (the “Star Mall”) to its Color World App. Adding to the existing artist lectures and interactive live streaming features, the Star Mall is expected to further enhance the user experience of the Color World App and to bring in a new stream of income for the Company through the sales of concert tickets, and celebrity licensed or co-branded merchandise such as fashions, cosmetics, souvenirs, among others.

“Now with online features including artist lectures, online concerts, interactive live streaming, celebrity-fan meetings, and online store, and offline offerings including live concerts, music festivals, music and video production/distribution/ licensing, talent development, and artist agency services, Color Star is committed to bringing the best ‘entertainment + paid knowledge’ experience to its over 600,000 registered users,” said Luke Lu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Color Star.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) offers online and offline paid knowledge services for media, entertainment and culture industries globally. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company’s online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. The Company also offers after-school entertainment tutoring in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market in China and other countries where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

