Color Star Technology’s Announces Key Talent Acquisitions by its Subsidiary Color China Strengthening its Commitment to Expand its Online Music Education Services

BEIJING, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: HHT) (the “Company”, “we” or “HHT”), a company engaged in the business of providing education services, today announced that Color China Entertainment Limited (“Color China”), the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, has had three talented additions to its management team.

Mr. Chu-hsin (Frank) Peng joined Color China as its Chief Artist Officer. Frank is a producer, songwriter, guitarist and agent. He is referred to as the “The Pioneer of Mandarin Boy Groups” in the entertainment industry and was involved in the production of approximately 60% of the boy groups in Taiwan since 2000, such as “Energy” “5566,” “WEWE,” “3 Balls,” “Tomoro,” “Dark Wings,” “Brotherhood” and “Dong-Jing.” Frank has also produced and supervised more than 30 albums and 500 singles. He has experience in working with various record companies and famous singers, including EMI, SONY, UM, Warner, and Rock. Mr. Frank Peng will manage Color China’s artist channels and marketing in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Ms. Man Zhang joined Color China as its Executive Vice President. Man is known for her expertise in TV program planning, show hosting and producing as well as talent management. She has produced numerous popular music TV shows since 2000 and was one of the top 10 pop music hostesses. Ms. Man Zhang will manage Color China’s acquisition of artists and marketing in Mainland China.

Xiaoqiao Liu joined Color China as its Entertainment Advisor. Xiaoqiao is a bilingual entertainment professional specializing in areas including U.S.-China collaborated film productions, TV productions, live streaming and music productions. Xiaoqiao has a successful track record in representing Chinese studios and celebrities, as well as American talents, song writers, producers, composers and musicians.

“As we continue to accelerate our educational products and service offerings in online education towards the entertainment sector, we are excited to acquire talents who are highly respected and well-known to join Color China’s senior management team,” Yang (Sean) Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Color Star Technology commented, “We now have a talented team covering our important geographic markets. With their market expertise, we are excited to provide unique online learning services that are truly unique and relevant in addressing the market needs.”

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology, is a holding company whose primary business is offering both online and offline innovative education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd., CACM Group NY, Inc., Sunway Kids International Education Group Ltd. (“Sunway Kids”), Brave Millennium Limited, Chengdu Hengshanghui Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. and its variable interest entity, Chengdu Hengshanghui Education Consulting Co., Ltd. Sunway Kids engages in the early childhood education service business, providing a well-structured system to day cares and preschools in China, including AI and robotic technologies, intellectual campus administration software as a service (SaaS) system and personalized education planning. The Company also anticipates providing an after-school tutoring program in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC, and providing online education via a platform being built by CACM.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the parties following the completion of the acquisition, and HHT’s estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on HHT’s operations, the demand for the HHT’s products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by HHT.

Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections will be found in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. HHT’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. HHT disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

