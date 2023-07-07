Colorful Guizhou Summer Tourism Promotion Unveiled, Welcoming Visitors from the Greater Bay Area

GUIYANG, China, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 2023 Colorful Guizhou Summer Tourism Promotion and Preferential Policies Release Event took place on June 7 at the Guizhou Pavilion of the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair. Co-organized by the Publicity Department of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee and the Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the event had the primary objective of showcasing the region’s exceptional tourism resources to domestic visitors and travel agencies. During the event, an exciting lineup of discounts and incentives were unveiled, including free entry for students and seniors to all major tourism sites within the province until 31 August. A special welcome is extended to residents of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) to visit Guizhou and enjoy a delightful summer getaway.

Escape to a cool summer in beautiful Guizhou

Guizhou stands out among China’s provinces with its rich and distinctive tourism resources, including breathtaking natural landscapes, therapeutic eco-wellness environments, and vibrant folk customs. It has become a renowned travel destination loved by both domestic and international visitors.

With an average elevation of 1,100 meters and a summer average temperature of 23 °C, Guizhou has one of the most pleasant climates at this latitude, making it an ideal summer retreat. As a national ecological civilization pilot zone, the province boasts a forest coverage rate of 62.81% and an outstanding air quality record of 99.1% of days with excellent conditions across its nine major cities. Thanks to its exceptional climate and pristine environment, Guizhou has become a preferred summer destination.

Nestled amidst lush mountains and meandering rivers, Guizhou captivates with its diverse geological formations. Distinguished as the sole province in China devoid of plains, Guizhou stands out as a premier destination for mountain tourism, boasting an impressive array of plateaus, peaks, hills, valleys, and river terraces. Renowned worldwide for its breathtaking karst topography, the region showcases awe-inspiring limestone landscapes of striking beauty and vibrant hues. Furthermore, Guizhou is home to a myriad of extraordinary natural wonders, including Asia’s largest waterfall, the world’s most extensive collection of sinkholes, and the meticulously sculpted Danxia landforms.



Huangguoshu Waterfall

Guizhou not only boasts breathtaking landscapes but also cherishes the rich traditions of its 48 ethnic minorities, including the Miao, Dong, Buyi, Tujia, Yi, and Gelao. Each ethnic group embraces its own unique traditional attire, culinary delights, customs, and other remarkable features, resulting in a captivating mosaic of diverse cultures. In Qianxinan Prefecture, travelers can delight in the mesmerizing melodies of the traditional Eight-Note Seated Singing performed by members of the Buyi ethnic minority. A must-see experience awaits at the Dong minority villages, where the enchanting rhythms of ancestral songs fill the air from the drum towers. The summer season presents an array of ethnic festivals, such as the Changxin Festival of the Dong, the Torch Festival of the Yi, and the Chixin 7th Festival of the Miao, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the vibrant and harmonious tapestry of folk customs.

Whether one is touring through Guizhou’s ethnically diverse prefectures of Qiandongnan, Qianxinan, Qiannan or taking in the sights in the northern part of the province, around every corner awaits a fascinating blend of traditions and landscapes to be explored.

A summer packed with discounts and incentives makes Guizhou an ideal choice for the budget-minded traveler

To encourage more visitors to discover the wonders of Guizhou, the province’s tourism authorities have put together a comprehensive summer getaway package loaded with visitor discounts and incentives, designed with every kind of traveler in mind.



Libo Small Seven-hole Scenic Area

From June 16th to August 31st, admission will be free to all national A-level tourist attractions within the province (excluding entry to hot springs and concessions run by third parties within the attractions) for primary, middle school and college students, children aged six and below, and individuals aged 60 and above who are resident in any part of China (including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan). Additionally, a 50% discount on admission to national A-level attractions within the province will be available all other Chinese residents.

To enhance the enjoyment for families and individuals planning to tour Guizhou by car and explore the province’s scenic routes, anyone traveling in Type I vehicles registered outside the province will receive a 50% discount on toll fees when using electronic toll collection (ETC) as a payment method at any toll station on Guizhou’s highways from 12:00 a.m. on Friday to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, between June 16 and August 31. The package of discounted admission fees and highway tolls will enable everyone to experience the beauty of Guizhou without breaking the bank. A pleasant and hassle-free journey to the captivating tourist destination is available to anyone and everyone this summer.

Guiyang-Hong Kong Air Route Now Open, Enhancing Comfort and Convenience for Visitors from the GBA to Guizhou

On June 30, 2023, China Southern Airlines Guizhou Company officially launched the Guizhou–Hong Kong air route. The newly established connection will serve as a gateway for economic, trade, tourism, educational, and cultural exchanges and cooperation between Guizhou and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau GBA. It will not only expedite the growth and development of Guizhou’s aviation industry but also streamline travel between the two regions, enabling seamless journeys and fostering fruitful collaboration between the southwestern region and the GBA.

Previously, travelers from Guangdong, Hong Kong, or Macau to Guizhou faced the choice of enduring a lengthy journey by rail or car, or taking a flight with at least one layover. Hong Kong and Macau visitors had to first travel to Shenzhen or Guangzhou by train before transferring to the airport, resulting in extended travel times. However, with the introduction of the Guiyang–Hong Kong air route, travelers from the GBA now have a more convenient and comfortable way to reach Guizhou. This means they can embark on their summer adventures seamlessly, immersing themselves in the warm and welcoming ambiance of Guizhou all the more quickly.

Guizhou is currently making rapid strides towards becoming a world-class cultural and tourism destination. With a strong focus on enhancing both quantity and quality, the province is determined to propel itself to new heights. Embracing the opportunities for global development, Guizhou is actively contributing to the establishment of a high-quality cultural and tourism ecosystem. We extend a warm invitation to the enthusiastic travelers from the GBA to embark on an exhilarating summer adventure in Guizhou. Immerse yourselves in the stunning landscapes, witness the vibrant local customs, and experience the sheer beauty that Guizhou has to offer.