ColorOS 7.1 Debuts to Global Users on the OPPO Find X2 Series

BARCELONA, Spain, Mar. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — World-leading smart device brand OPPO has debuted ColorOS 7.1 on the newly launched OPPO Find X2 Series, building on ColorOS 7 to offer an even greater visual experience with enhancements for a 120Hz screen as well as optimizations for video and photography. Other additions include brand-new features aimed at efficiency and wellness, creating a more effortless and user-centered experience.

A greater visual experience with a 120Hz screen

ColorOS 7.1 comes with system-wide enhancements that support a 120Hz ultra high refresh rate, to maximize the potential of the screen and capture every detail in video and animation. A Smart Mode recognizes user scenarios and intelligently adjusts the refresh rate to achieve a balance between smooth visuals and optimal power consumption; users can also opt to manually set the refresh rate at 60Hz or 120Hz.

The update delivers a significant boost to video quality. The O1 Ultra Vision Engine’s Motion Estimate and Motion Compensation (MEMC) can boost 30-frame videos to 60 frames (default) or even up to 120 frames, while its HDR Video Enhancer transforms SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) videos to HDR (High Dynamic Range) quality while streaming, generating clearer, sharper, and brighter videos. The All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF improves focusing performance while shooting, enabling users to focus fast and accurately, in dim environments as well as on moving objects. Live HDR videos help capture an exquisite level of detail, with clearer highlights and shadows even in backlit scenes, realizing videos of movie-like quality.

With care for users’ eyes in mind, ColorOS 7.1 offers Natural Tone Display, an adaptive AI display system that automatically adjusts color temperatures to ensure display consistency, and AI Brightness, which learns user habits to tailor the display’s brightness accordingly and prevent harm from extended use in extreme light conditions. Meanwhile, Dark Mode provides a soothing reading experience, as the low-brightness, flicker-free feature protects users’ eyes from the screen’s pulse width modulation (PWM) frequency.

A smoother system performance

Besides enhanced visual clarity, ColorOS 7.1 unveils impressive improvements to the system performance. Anti-fragmentation technology reduces back-end memory fragmentation and decreases app termination and lagging by 93%. Cache Preload ensures that cold starts are as fast as warm starts, increasing the average app launching speed by 25%. The most-used interfaces are also pre-rendered to enhance screen interaction response speeds considerably, boosting the frame rate by 19% and touch response by 38% while gaming. By anticipating user behavior, ColorOS 7.1 automatically closes apps that the user is unlikely to open anytime soon, increasing system RAM utilization by 40%.

Designed for improved work and life efficiency

With Wireless Printing, users can now wirelessly print photos and PDF files without any additional applications. Text Scanner recognizes and highlights text in pictures, auto-correcting key areas to generate a clear image and enabling users to take photos of text for note-taking and reading.

ColorOS 7.1 supports multiple accounts on a single phone with Multi-user Mode, meaning that multiple users can seamlessly use the same phone or one user can use a phone for many scenarios, without worrying about different data interfering with each other. To help users unwind physically and mentally, OPPO Relax offers exercises, pleasant background music, and ambient white noise to assist breathing, sleep, and concentration.

A simple and lightweight design to refresh the user experience

With its Infinite Design concept, ColorOS 7 adopted a lightweight design approach that simplified the user interface, helping users focus on their content while reducing visual fatigue. ColorOS 7.1 takes this design approach one step further, unveiling even more lightweight wallpapers, icons, and animations to give users even greater options and make the overall user experience more intuitive and effortless.

Enhanced features to secure privacy and user data

Privacy is more important than ever, and OPPO has launched a variety of features aimed at securing user data. Personal Information Protection allows users to see which apps require personal information and choose what not to share. Private Safe transfers photos, videos, audio, and other documents to a secure “zone” in the storage folder, blocking access by other apps. Payment Protection ensures financial security by scanning the payment environment within the system and apps. Meanwhile, App Lock encrypts apps, requiring either a passcode or a fingerprint scan for access.

“The new ColorOS 7.1 delivers an ultra visual experience that is enriched by unmatched smoothness and striking clarity,” says Andy Wu, VP of Software Product Engineering. “Driven by our sharp consumer insights, we will continue to not only provide an enhanced visual experience, but also add unique features designed for work and life efficiency as well as health, so as to deliver a smoother and more delightful experience to our global users.”

Strong partnership with Google

ColorOS 7.1 is built on Android 10, the latest version of Google’s operating system. The Find X2 Series comes with Google’s most popular apps preinstalled, such as Google Maps, YouTube, Gmail, and Google Photos in addition to the Google Play Store, which gives users access to billions of apps. Furthermore, users are protected by Google Play Protect’s built-in malware defense, which proactively takes steps to keep user data and devices safe.

“It’s been a pleasure working with the talented OPPO team to build fabulous devices over the years,” says Sameer Samat, VP of Product Management for Android at Google. “OPPO is one of the largest and fastest growing partners in the Android ecosystem, and is known for their deep investment in creating amazing experiences for users around the world.”

The Find X2 Series also comes with the best Google apps pre-installed and are Android Enterprise Recommended. It’s a seal of approval that our hardware and software have met Google’s elevated enterprise requirements, and are optimised for business deployments.

ColorOS 7 & 7.1 roll-out plan

ColorOS 7.1 is customized for Find X2 Pro and Find X2, with a set of visual enhancements that amplify the devices’ ultra visual experience. The Find X2 Series will be available for sale in China and other Asia-Pacific regions starting in mid-March.

As for ColorOS 7, users in certain regions can now enjoy the trial version on OPPO’s flagship models – the Find X Series, the Reno Series, the F11 Series, the R17 Series, and more.

