“COLOURFUL JIANGNAN, DREAM ASIAN GAMES” PROMOTION MEETING SUCCESSFULLY HELD IN KUALA LUMPUR

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On March 17 to 19, 2023, the promotion meeting of “Colourful Jiangnan, Dream Asian Games”, hosted by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and organized by the Zhejiang Tourism (Southeast Asia) Promotion Center, was successfully held in Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia.

The promotion was highlighted by a video film — “The Voice of Zhejiang“, that displays the beauty of Zhejiang with various fantastic sounds, and fully showcases Zhejiang’s natural scenery, food, folk customs, and intangible cultural heritage.

Zhang Jiexin, Director of China Cultural Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Mr. Paul Paw, National President of Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association, Datuk Keith Li, Chief Representative of Zhejiang Tourism (Southeast Asia) Promotion Center, and other guests were present at the event.

At the end of the promotion, two “Picturesque Zhejiang” tours were launched for Southeast Asian tourists, which are essential guides for Southeast Asian people’s tour in Zhejiang.

Zhejiang Tourism (Southeast Asia) Promotion Center also participated in the international tourism exhibition MATTA FAIR, and launched the “Asian Games + Scenery” that featured tourism service. An amazing interactive experience area was set up in the exhibition. Visitors could use brushes and seals to make their own fan souvenirs in the intangible cultural heritage experience area, or enjoy Zhejiang scenery in zero-distance in the VR experience area.

Looking back on the history of cultural exchanges of more than 2,000 years, Zhejiang Province and Malaysia have established increasingly closed friendship.

The “Picturesque Zhejiang” promotion in Southeast Asia was critically acclaimed.

In the future, Zhejiang Province will continue to strengthen tourism cooperation with Southeast Asia to jointly promote the development of tourism business of both sides.