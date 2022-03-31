Columbus Announce They Are Disbanding

Brisbane trio Columbus have announced that at the end of their east coast tour dates in April, they will be disbanding.

The band, who formed back in 2012, made the announcement today on social media.

“The time has come to conclude the amazing journey that has been Columbus and step out on stage for our final shows,” the band shared in a statement.

“Whilst it’s somewhat saddening to put these words together, we write them with the fullest of hearts, and a grin worth a thousand smiles fuelled by some of the best experiences of our lives.

“From a start in our bedroom & living rooms, to basements, upstairs jaunts, record stores & regional pubs to festival slots, all night parties, sold out headliners and touring overseas – we’ve been unimaginably fortunate to live out our dreams.

“We started Columbus with a desire to connect with people who loved music in the same way that we did & who could have thought that a little punk band could mean so much to us, or anyone else.”

Read the original post from Columbus below.

Columbus have been relishing the release of their new EP, Driving In The Dark, which followed on from 2018 studio record A Hot Take On Heartbreak.

From the latest EP, Columbus revealed singles ‘Out Of Time’ and ‘Temporary Summer’, both of which set the trio up for an exciting year back on fans’ radars.

[embedded content]

To catch Columbus one last time, you can see them perform at the following venues:

Columbus Australian Tour 2022