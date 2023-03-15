Comba Has Been Appointed by China Mobile Hong Kong to Provide 5G Indoor Coverage Solution for LAWSGROUP’s Flagship Technology Property in Hong KongCOMBA.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 March 2023 – Comba TelecomSystems Holdings Limited (“Comba Telecom” or “the Group”, SEHK stock code: 2342 and SGX stock code: STC), – Comba Network Systems Company Limited (“Comba Network”), a subsidiary of the Group, today announced that it was appointed by China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) for the design, building, and supply of a 5G Indoor Coverage Solution for LAWSGROUP’s flagship technology property KTR 350, facilitating 5G Smart City development in Hong Kong.

As the first large-scale project under the strategic partnership between CMHK and LAWSGROUP to accelerate industrial transformations and the building of a digitalized society, KTR 350 is a new 29-storey smart commercial building with a gross floor area of 200,000 sq ft located at 350 Kwun Tong Road, Hong Kong. Comba Network will design and build an integrated indoor 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G New Radio (NR) System, operating in the new 5G 700 MHz band and the 3300 MHz to 3600 MHz golden spectrum band, as well as the traditional frequency bands for 2G, 3G and 4G. With a 300 MHz bandwidth, this integrated system will support 4×4 MIMO technology to deliver enhanced broadband user experience in the 5G NR network. Comba ComFlex Pro Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Solution will be deployed to meet all the advanced system requirements and help LAWSGROUP expand and deepen the 5G indoor network coverage for KTR350.

Comba ComFlex Pro DAS platform is a unique, highly flexible, and scalable solution featuring advanced capabilities to ensure high-quality indoor network coverage and performance for all building types. It enables flexible system deployment and capacity allocation, as well as savings on power, cost, and rack space to meet the rapidly growing demands of IoT applications and optimal indoor network coverage, capacity, and performance in high-traffic areas. As a tier-one trusted partner of local mobile operators in providing both passive and active 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G DAS infrastructure and professional service in Hong Kong, Comba Network has successfully deployed ComFlex Pro Solutions in prominent landmarks in Hong Kong, including the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) (public 4G system), the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), and the Olympian City for CMHK.

Mr. Tao Sun, Deputy General Manager and General Manager of International Sales Center of Comba Network said, “We are excited to support the strategic move LAWSGROUP have taken to transform industrial buildings into smart buildings with the integration of 5G smart technologies in Hong Kong. As a trusted indoor distribution system supplier with a dedicated and professional engineering team, Comba Network will continuously innovate to compete, grow and remain relevant in the field of information and communications.”

Mr. Rico Lau, IT Director of LAWSGROUP said, “We are pleased to further deepen the cooperation with our strategic partners, to integrate 5G smart solutions and infrastructures in our flagship 5G-enabled smart building KTR 350. As a corporate that places great emphasis on environmental protection and sustainable development, one of the main purposes of adopting 5G smart solutions is to enhance our overall environmental performance complementing the “1.5°Campaign” we rolled out earlier. We look forward to the continued collaboration to further the goal of our business digitization and sustainability development.”

