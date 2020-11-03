Combining Experts and Advance Technology, Dermlaze Becomes a Prominent Beauty Hub in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — As the world is in the midst of a pandemic, there has been a resurgence in various skin problems during isolations. Acne and premature aging are amongst the top cases due to the stress and change of lifestyle. Malaysian’s top skin laser and aesthetic center, Dermlaze, recognizes this issue and is ready to bring the skin back to its peak by using their advanced technology and professional excellence to deliver professional and authentic cosmetic procedures for their clients.



With the COVID-19 enforced lockdown during the height of the pandemic, the added stress, lack of sleep, and overall lifestyle change that has come with mandated stay-home orders have heightened the experience of acne flare-ups. The term “maskne” (mask + acne) has taken off on social media and becoming a trend in acne cases. This is where acne is found around the nose, lips, and chin from wearing a mask.

Several studies have confirmed that acne can affect a person’s quality of life, self-esteem, and mood in an adverse manner. At this very vulnerable stage, people are desperate to find reliable experts to seek cures and treatments. It can be a major challenge to find an authentic clinic with genuine results.

With the rapid growth of demand however, the infiltration of less-than-professional service providers have confused the market with enticing advertisements. This makes it challenging to source a credible clinic.

“The journey to great confidence and fantastic skin started by connecting with the best clinic to perform the procedures. Consumers must be aware and learn about technologies as well as the differences between quality and a potentially harmful treatment. Make sure to always look for a reliable clinic with experienced practitioners before deciding to do any cosmetic procedures. This is a necessary step to minimize risks and maximize results,” said Dr. Jeswender Singh, the leading doctor, consultant, and aesthetic medical physician of Dermlaze.

Combining advanced technology with more than 25 years of experience in aesthetic medical experience, Dermlaze paved its way to become a trustworthy skin laser and aesthetic center in Malaysia. Led by Dr. Jeswender Singh, Dermlaze provides professional and authentic cosmetic procedure services to tackle a majority of skin concerns, delivering proven results.

The clinic offers a wide variety of services ranging from laser treatments for the skin, body contouring, facial rejuvenation and hair transplant. For cosmetic procedures, Dermlaze offers facelifts, rhinoplasty and thread-lifting that follow FDA approved standards amongst a variety of other procedures.

“Dermlaze is a one stop center for a patient’s skin and beauty needs. Our aim is to be a trusted practice where we provide top quality service and authentic work by using the best practitioners and technology. I believe that confidence can build people. When people are comfortable in their own skin, they become more successful in life,” Dr. Jeswender Singh added.

