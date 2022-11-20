Comeback Kid Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Canadian hardcore outfit Comeback Kid have announced they will return to Australia early next year. It will mark the frequent visitors’ first Australian shows since January 2020. They’ll be joined on the run by Santa Cruz punks Drain, who are visiting Australia for the first time.

The tour will kick off Thursday, 19th January at the Brightside in Brisbane, continuing along to Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Adelaide before wrapping up at Perth’s Amplifier Bar on Saturday, 28th January. Tickets are on sale this Thursday (24th November).

Comeback Kid – ‘Heavy Steps’

Comeback Kid’s upcoming tour comes in support of their seventh studio album Heavy Steps, which arrived back in January. Following up 2017’s Outsider, it marked the longest gap between records from the band, who formed in 2001 and became a modern hardcore staple with albums like Turn It Around, Wake the Dead and Broadcasting…

“It’s about hitting the ground running, not knowing when or where the ground could break from underneath you,” frontman Andrew Neufeld said of Heavy Steps when the record was first announced. “It’s heavy steps on thin ice. ‘Heavy Steps’ on hollow ground.”

Drain, meanwhile, released debut album California Cursed back in 2020.

Comeback Kid 2023 Australian Tour

w/ Drain

Thursday, 19th January – The Brightside, Brisbane

Friday, 20th January – Newcastle Hotel, Newcastle

Saturday, 21st January – Crowbar, Sydney

Sunday, 22nd January – Tattersalls Hotel, Sydney

Tuesday, 24th January – UC Hub, Canberra

Wednesday, 25th January – Colonial Hotel, Melbourne

Friday, 27th January – Jive Bar, Adelaide

Saturday, 28th January – Amplifier Bar, Perth

