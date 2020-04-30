Comedian Hannibal Buress Has Released A New Single About ‘Judge Judy’

NewsWritten by Laura English on May 1, 2020

US Comedian Hannibal Buress has released a new single ‘Judge Judy’, a collaboration with Ron Lamont. The new song was produced by Chrome Sparks, and, as the name might suggest, it samples a whole bunch of ya girl Judge Judy.

The song kicks off by almost commending Judge Judy, “Everybody got a story, ya know? 5200 episodes.” But then the lyrics turn. Hannibal Buress begins singing from the perspective of one of her defendants.

“Judge Judy, remember me? I was on an episode in 2003. Yeah, I was the defendant and you doubted me. ‘Cos they said I didn’t pay rent for a thousand weeks.”

Talking about Judge Judy, Hannibal Buress says, “Judge Judy is an examination of Judy’s longevity and tenacity in a simple format.”

“5200 episodes of the same scenarios. Why do people go on the show knowing that there’s a good chance of being berated? Does their fandom blind them so much that they’re willing to be embarrassed on national television by the legend?

“What happens when they return to their hometowns? Do they ever live it down or is it a stain on them forever?” questions Buress, with a good point.

“Chrome Sparks killed the beat. Ron Lamont did an amazing job on the hook,” he said.

The comedian is also set to make his debut on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire tonight in the US, competing for the charity, Melvina Masterminds.

Hannibal Buress has collaborated with Ron Lamont frequently in the past.