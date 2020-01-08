“Comedian Jo Koy does impromptu comedy show at a bar in Quezon City”

Lucky fans got the chance to see Jo Koy perform live at Mow’s Matalino St. in Quezon City.

A week ahead of his scheduled shows in the country, Jo Koy did an impromptu comedy show at a bar in Quezon City.

Comedy Manila, in a Facebook post last January 7, shared a photo of Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy while performing at Mow’s Matalino St. in Quezon City.

Last January 6, Jo Koy was also spotted in Cubao, Quezon City shooting an undisclosed project.

“Looks like he is shooting something special for all of his fans,” read Araneta City’s caption in a Facebook post.

On January 11, Jo Koy will hold two shows at the Theatre at Solaire.

Set to be taped live, it will be part of Jo Koy’s show on Netflix.

He currently has a show on Netflix called Comin’ in Hot, tackling a lot about his heritage as a Filipino in his comedy acts.

Apart from his show at the Theatre at Solaire, he will also have two major shows in Manila and Cebu.

He will first hold a show at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino on January 14. He will fly back to Manila on January 15 for a show at the Mall of Asia Arena.