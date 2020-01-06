“Comedian Jo Koy spotted in Cubao”

Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy was spotted in Cubao, Quezon City on Monday, days after his scheduled shows in the Philippines.

On Facebook, Araneta City shared photos of Jo Koy appearing to shoot scenes at the Farmers Market for a secret project.

“Looks like he is shooting something special for all of his fans!” the caption read.

Born Joseph Glenn Herbert and is known for speaking highly of his Filipino heritage in his performances, Jo Koy will hold two shows at the Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque. Both will be taped live and will be included in his Netflix series.

Aside from these, he is also set perform at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino in Cebu on January 24, followed by a show at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay the next day.