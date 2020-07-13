“Comedian Kim Idol dies at 41”

Comedian Michael Argente, more popularly known as Kim Idol, has died.

The sad news was confirmed by his fellow comedian Allan K. through an Instagram post on Monday morning, July 13.

“You were one of the best talents Klownz and Zirkoh have ever had. One of the funniest on and off stage,” wrote the comedian, whose said comedy bars recently closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

“You will always be remembered by people whose lives you touched through comedy. Rest in peace Kim Idol. We will miss you,” he added.

Among the celebrities who expressed grief over Kim Idol’s passing were Pops Fernandez, Jaya, and Paolo Ballesteros.

Kim Idol, 41, died four days after he was hospitalized due to a brain condition—arteriovenous malformation (AVM), in which the blood vessels get tangled and disrupt the flow of blood and oxygen.

Kim first talked about his disease back in 2015.

“Masakit na masakit yung ulo tapos nabubundol ako sa mga wall. Parang nawala ‘yung right periphery ko kaya hindi rin ako makabasa,” he said about his condition.

“Nung di ko na matiis ‘yung sakit, dinala ako ng mga kaibigan ko sa ospital at doon nakita sa CT-Scan na nagdudugo ‘yung utak ko,” he added.

Before his death, Kim Idol had been working as a volunteer frontliner amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He served as a marshal of the Bureau of Quarantine at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, which was transformed to a quarantine facility for those who have tested positive for the coronavirus.