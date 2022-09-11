Comedian Limmy Covers Radiohead’s ‘Creep’, Jonny Greenwood Responds

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood has responded to a viral cover of ‘Creep’ by Scottish comedian Limmy. The cover, released late last week, has been viewed over 650k times in the last three days.

As NME reports, Limmy shared his reworking of Radiohead’s 1992 breakthrough single on Twitter on 8th September. Instead of the guitar-heavy instrumentation of the original, the brief cover sees everything replaced by upbeat synths, replacing its heartfelt sentiment with something far more artificial.

Jonny Greenwood has responded to Limmy’s cover of ‘Creep’ by Radiohead:

There’s still no emoji to express my – very complicated – emotional reaction to this. https://t.co/QBzfVkqspP — Jonny Greenwood (@JnnyG) September 8, 2022

Greenwood himself later took to Twitter to comment on the cover, noting that “there’s still no emoji to express my – very complicated – emotional reaction to this.” When Limmy himself later responded with a party popper emoji, Greenwood simply added; “Hadn’t seen that one – yes, that’s how it makes me feel.”

Limmy has been a consistent figure of the UK comedy scene for over 16 years now, with recent years seeing him pivot to online platforms such as Twitch where he boasts 432k followers. He has also gained recognition for his varied covers of famous songs, including the likes of Avril Lavigne’s ‘Sk8r Boi’ or Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’.

Recently, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien shared an update on the group’s current status, addressing the fact they have been semi-dormant since 2018 and noting that, in essence, “there’s no Radiohead at the moment”.

“We love one another. We’re brothers. We probably will play together,” he added “It could be that it doesn’t happen. I’m sure it will do. I’m almost certain that it will do. But you’ve got to also be able to be fine with it not happening again.”

