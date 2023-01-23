Comedian Patti Harrison Announces Australian Headline Shows

The acclaimed comedian Patti Harrison has announced a string of Australian headline shows in March this year.

She’s kick things off at Max Watts in Melbourne on Wednesday, 15th March, before heading to the Factory Theatre in Sydney and finishing up in Brsibane at the Super Duper Fun Day Festival at the Eatons Hill Hotel. Check out all the dates and details below.

Patti Harrison: I Think You Should Leave ‘Driver’s Ed’ Sketch

[embedded content]

The shows will be Harrison’s first headline sets in Australia.

Harrison rose to fame off the back of an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017, and has gone on to appear in shows like I Think You Should Leave, High Maintenance, Shrill, and She-Hulk. She also starred opposite Ed Helms in 2021 film Together Together, and featured in 2022’s The Lost City.

“This movie specifically felt really special because it was something that I never really thought I was going to get to do,” said Harrison about the role in Together Together, in which she plays a cisgender pregnant woman (Harrison is trans).

“And when I say that, I just didn’t think I’d be playing a pregnant woman in a movie that is earnest. And I want there to be more opportunities for marginalised people who are in the creative industries. Because I do think representation is really important.”

Patti Harrision Tour Dates 2023

An early bird pre-sale is on sale now. General tickets go on sale Wednesday, 25th January.

Wednesday, 15th March: Max Watts, Melbourne

Thursday, 16th March: Factory Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 18th March: Super Fun Day Festival, Brisbane

