Comedian Sarah Millican Announces ‘Bobby Dazzler’ Australian Tour 2023

British stand-up comedian Sarah Millican is bringing her latest show, Bobby Dazzler, to Australia in February 2023. Millican will perform at theatre venues in Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Adelaide and Perth.

Bobby Dazzler is Millican’s sixth international touring show. Per a press release, the show teaches audiences “about what happens when your mouth seals shut, how to throw poo over a wall, trying to lose weight but only losing the tip of your finger, a surprisingly funny smear test, and how truly awful a floatation tank can actually be.”

Millican has been an established name in stand-up comedy since winning Best Newcomer at the 2008 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. She launched The Sarah Millican Television Programme on BBC2 in 2012, a comedy show skewering different genres of television programming. The Sarah Millican Television Programme ran for three seasons.

Millican has released a number of stand-up comedy specials, such as Home Bird (2014), Outsider (2016) and Control Enthusiast (2018). In a review for The Guardian, Brian Logan labelled Control Enthusiast “a non-stop smut fest,” and commended Millican for knowing “how to give her fans what they want, and [do] so unstintingly.”

Sarah Millican Bobby Dazzler Australian Tour 2023

Tuesday, 7th February – QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane

Thursday, 9th February – State Theatre, Sydney

Sunday, 12th February – Canberra Theatre, Canberra

Tuesday, 14th February – Hamer Hall, Melbourne

Sunday, 19th February – Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart

Monday, 20th February – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Wednesday, 22nd February – Riverside Theatre, Perth

Tickets for Bobby Dazzler go on sale at 9am on Friday, 29th April.