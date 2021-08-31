Comedienne ‘Mahal’ dies due to Covid-19

SOURCE: INSTAGRAM PHOTO/MAHAL.TESORERO

Former actress and comedienne Noemi Tesorero – more popularly known as “Mahal” – passed away on Tuesday due to Covid-19- related complications. She was 46 years old.

Her death was confirmed by her sister Irene Tesorero through a Facebook post that read, “Ang aming kapatid na si Mahal ay pumanaw na. Wala pa schedule sa kanyang burol. Due to Covid.”

In an interview with entertainment website Pep.ph, Irene furthered that Mahal also succumbed to gastroenteritis and has pre-existing conditions like high blood pressure.

According to her sister, the comedienne was in Tanauan, Batangas with her friend Mygz Molino, whom she started doing YouTube vlogs with.

“Sa edad niya saka sa dwarfism niya, so far, talagang nasa high risk na siya ng Covid,” Irene – who is currently based in the US – told Pep.ph.

It was also mentioned that their father recently died on August 5 at the age of 74 which makes it harder for the family to accept and grieve.



“Nandoon na sa Batangas ang kapatid ko na si Lany. Nang tawagan nila ako, nasa ospital na si Mahal. Namatay siya kaninang alas-kuwatro…Lagi kaming nag-uusap ni Mahal pero last few days, hindi siya nagsabi na maysakit. Lahat sila itinago sa amin na may sakit si Mahal.”she said.

“Sabi ko sa kapatid ko, kay Lany, ‘Wala nang sumbatan, iuwi mo na si Mahal sa atin. Kamamatay lang ng tatay namin, dalawa na ang ililibing ko. Yung abo ni Papa, nasa bahay pa, tapos ngayon si Mahal,” she continued adding Mahal is now in the process of cremation.

Details of Mahal’s wake is yet to be announced.

Close friends and colleagues immediately took to Mahal’s Facebook page to grieve.

Actress Rosanna Roces posted a photo of her with Mahal and said, “Pumanaw na po si Mahal aka Noeme Tesorero..isang napakalungkot na balita. Salamat sa pagkakataong makasama at maka trabaho ka. Uwi ka na kay Lord Mahal.”

Stand-up comedian and TV personality Brenda Mage wrote, “Two years din kita nakasama sa bahay at naging alalay mo sa mga out of town shows mo. Araw-araw, gabi-gabi magkasama. Ang tapang mo para umabot sa ganyang edad sa kalagayan mo. Bago ka nawala nakagawa ka pa ng napakabuting gawain sa partner mong si Mura.”

“Mahal ka ng lahat. Mahal ka namin Mahal. Pahinga na aming munting Mahal. Noemi Tesorero may you rest in peace,” he added.

Inday Garutay, meanwhile, shared “Paalam Mahal Noemi Tesorero. Salamat sa Friendship. Mamimiss kita.”

Mahal, who was born with dwarfism, made it big in showbiz because of her looks. Standing 91.44 cm or 3 feet tall, she portrayed the title role of “Kokey” in the 1997 film about an alien. Her movie credits further include “Mr. Suave” (2003) starring Vhong Navarro, and was a co-host of erstwhile ABS-CBN noontime show “Magandang Tanghali Bayan” (MTB) with her counterpart Mura (Allan Padua in real life) also in 2003.

She was last seen in the primetime series “Owe My Love” and in an episode of “Dear Uge” this year both via GMA Network.

Recently, Mahal also ventured into YouTube and vlogged about her everyday life.