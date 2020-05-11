Comedy legend Jerry Stiller has died, age 92

CultureWritten by Jackson Langford on May 11, 2020

Jerry Stiller, comedy icon and father to fellow comedy icon Ben Stiller, has sadly passed away. He was 92 years old.

Ben broke the news on social media earlier tonight, writing “I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes.

“He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

Stiller was arguably most known for his role as George Costanza’s father, Frank, on Seinfeld, as well as his role of Arthur Spooner on Kings And Queens.

He married Anne Meara in 1953, and the two remained together until her passing in May 2015.

Vale, Jerry Stiller.