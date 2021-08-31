Comelec asked for single listing of bets, among other reforms

ELECTION watchdog National Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) has expressed the need for the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to implement a single standard in the listing of candidates in the ballot, among other reforms, to ensure the integrity of votes in the upcoming 2022 national and local elections.

Namfrel Secretary-General Eric Alvia said on Tuesday that the present ballot format has resulted into millions of invalid votes and favors popular candidates and those who belong to well-entrenched political families.

“Under the present system, no single standard of listing of candidates [in the ballot],” said Alvia, in a virtual press briefing.

“Namfrel sees that because of the present format of the ballot, there were a lot of undervotes or wasted votes because the voters neglected to answer a number of positions in the ballot,” said Alvia.

He cited as an example the 2010 vice presidential race between former Makati mayor Jejomar Binay and former senator Manuel “Mar” Roxas 2nd and that of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and now Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo in 2016.

“In the 2010 protest, Binay led Roxas by more than 700,000 votes but almost 3 million votes were declared invalid or not filled up. Again in 2016, Robredo only led Marcos by 260,000 votes but almost 4 million votes for vice president were wasted because of invalid votes,” he pointed out.

Alvia also noted that in 2016, 20 percent of voters did not vote for the party-list and almost 40 percent during the 2019 polls, saying that ” had the votes been counted, it could have altered the results of the elections.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

“One reason also why there was a huge number of voters who were not able to vote correctly is because of the ballot’s face design. The voters did not know that there are other choices of candidates at the back of the ballot for party-list,” he further said.

“So it’s a combination of adopting the number system randomly chosen while at the same time also ensuring that the ballot is designed properly,” Alvia said.

Namfrel has proposed to the Comelec that instead of arranging surnames in alphabetical order, random numbers be given to candidates for both local and national positions before the campaign period. These numbers should be followed in the ballot and the same should be used in the campaign.

“For example, if there are 8 candidates for president, they should be given random numbers from 1 to 8, If there are 5 candidates for vice president, their random numbers will be from 9 to 13 and so on for all national positions,” he explained. “For local polls, they can be assigned numbers per region to differentiate them from national candidates.”

The Comelec, he added, would raffle the numbers through their party representatives and once they have the number, the names of candidates would appear beside their respective numbers.

The number would only be provided to the candidate on the day before the elections.

“It’s an advantage to voters who can hardly read. Also the duplication of surnames would be avoided, and personality politics and early campaigning would be minimized [because they will only know their numbers a day before the elections], he said.

Namfrel national council member Fernado Contreras Jr., for his part, said that they have also recommended to the Comelec the use of quick response (QR) code in the election return (ER) and the voter verification paper audit trail (VVPAT), which would serve as the voter’s receipt.

He said the Comelec has started preparation to use the QR code but the challenge in its ER was the density of information that would be added to it.

“Namfrel suggested the use of four QRs. The first will be for the data on time, place, and number of votes; second us for national candidate results; third for local candidates result and fourth for party-list vote results because with the QR you can get the data faster,” he added.

“The QR version will serve as the machine readable version of the results where anybody with tools like smart phones with cameras can read the results of ER. Any individual or group can conduct an independent county,” he pointed out. “It will bolster the integrity of the votes.”

Namfrel also suggested the open source licensing of the automated election system (AES) software. At present, election provider Smartmatic has the sole proprietary license to the AES software.

It also proposed the use of the election marked up language or EML so that all election data would be readable in all phases of the system, including the right use of the digital signature.