Comelec assures no disruption in operations with retirement of execs

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections on Friday (Jan. 17) gave an assurance that there would be no disruption in its operations as a result of the retirement of some commissioners this year.

“We are all counting down to the retirement of the commissioners,” said Comelec Spokesman James Jimenez at a press conference.

“We will come up with news regarding that as it happens,” he said.

“For now, commissioners are preparing for retirement it doesn’t really affect the work being done here,” he said.

Two commissioners—Al Parreño and Luie Tito Guia— are set to retire this Feb. 2, Jimenez said in a text message.

After their retirement, the Comelec would be left with four commissioners—Rowena Guanzon, Socorro Inting, Marlon Casquejo and Antonio Kho Jr.

Guanzon, who was in the news for clashing with disqualified Duterte Youth representative Ronald Cardema, is scheduled to retire in 2022, which marks the start of the national and local elections.

