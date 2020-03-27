Comelec extends suspension of voter registration nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — Voter registration will remain suspended nationwide until April 30, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced Friday.

Comelec said the extended suspension of voter registration was still due to the threats posed by the highly-infectious respiratory illness, COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Considering the prevailing Enhanced Community Quarantine over the entire Luzon in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Commission on Elections has resolved to reschedule the lifting of the nationwide suspension of voter registration from March 31 to April 30, 2020 (Thursday),” Comelec said in a statement.

Comelec also said that the issuance of voter’s certification in the poll body’s main and field offices will likewise remain suspended “until further notice.”

FEATURED STORIES

“As the entire nation battles this crisis, the public is advised to take all the necessary precautions against infection and transmission,” Comelec said.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier placed the entire Luzon under enhanced community quarantine as part of the government’s effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus or SAR-CoV-2.

Under the enhanced community quarantine, “strict home quarantine shall be implemented in all households; transportation shall be suspended; provision for food and essential services shall be regulated, and heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce quarantine procedures will be implemented.”