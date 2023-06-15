Comelec eyeing automated barangay, SK polls in 2026

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte—The Commission on Elections is planning to transition from manual to the automated elections system (AES) in the conduct of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections by 2026, Comelec Chairman George Garcia bared on Thursday.

At a press briefing at the Fort Ilocandia Resort in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Garcia said that the Comelec is already looking into automating the next barangay and Sangguuniang Kabataan elections

“Ang dami at ang ganda ng plano nang automation pero laging nakadepende if bibigyan ang Comelec ng budget (There’s a lot of good plans for the automation but it always depends on whether or not the Comelec will be given a budget),” said Garcia who explained that the Comelec’s budget for the 2022 national and local elections was slashed by almost 50 percent.

For the national and local elections, the Comelec has been using the AES since 2010.

To prepare for the possible transition, the Comelec said that it would conduct a pilot testing of AES during the October 30, 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in two barangays in Dasmariñas, Cavite and one barangay in Quezon City.

There are around 68 million registered voters for the barangay elections, while around 23 million have registered to vote for the SK elections, according to Comelec.

Garcia explained that the automation of the elections in 2026 will happen if there is a “change in the system,” which involves a two-year lease of voting machines for the elections set for 2025 and 2026.

With the high number of expected voters, Garcia explained that expenses are also expected to increase, adding that automating the elections also involves other components, such as the printing of ballots, honoraria for poll workers and support staff, among others.

The shift to AES would guarantee full transparency in the counting of votes and would also limit the possibility of election violence, added Garcia.

Garcia also noted that the Comelec, together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police, would conduct a “command conference” this July to pinpoint election hot spots and areas of concern for the October barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

