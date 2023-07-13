Comelec junks poll protest vs Erwin Tulfo

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) junked on Wednesday the election protest against Rep. Erwin Tulfo of the Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Involvement and Support (ACT-CIS) party list group.

The poll body said petitioner Moises Tolentino Jr. filed his election protest beyond the prescribed period and Tulfo is already an inducted congressman whose case now falls under the jurisdiction of the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal.

The poll body said Tolentino filed his protest on March 1, 2023, or more than nine months after the ACT-CIS party list was proclaimed the winner in the May 9, 2022, elections.

The ruling was an affirmation of an earlier decision handed down by the poll body’s Second Division. —DONA PAZZIBUGAN

