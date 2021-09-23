Comelec moves to resolve PDP-Laban dispute

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has moved to resolve the intra-party dispute within the administration’s Partido Demokratiko ng Pilipinas-Laban ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) between the Pacquiao and Cusi-wings, which are both fighting for legitimacy.

The Comelec en banc has directed the faction of Senators Manny Pacquiao and Aquilino Pimentel 3rd to answer the petition filed by the camp of Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi asking the poll body to declare the Pacquiao-Pimentel group as illegal.

The Cusi group filed the petition before the Comelec on September 7.

The Comelec order, dated Sept. 22, 2021, directed the Pacquiao-Pimentel group to file its answer to the Cusi wing’s petition

within 5 days upon receipt.

Veteran election lawyer Romulo Macalintal has explained that the intra-party dispute needed to be settled to determine which of the two wings will be recognized as the legal representatives of the PDP-Laban in the upcoming 2022 elections.

There are three important dates in the Comelec calendar that are relevant to the PDP-Laban and all other political parties relative to their recognition as registered political groups.



First is August 15, which is the deadline for the submission of sworn information and updated statements of political parties. It contains the current officials and members of a particular party and who are authorized to sign the documents that will be submitted to the Comelec.

September 30 is the deadline for submission of authorized signatories of political parties and specimen signatures of authorized officials that will nominate the official candidates of the party.

And on October1, the political parties will start the nomination of their respective official candidates through a party convention.

Macalintal pointed out that the big question is: “Who will submit it to the Comelec and who will sign it for PDP-Laban. Is it the group of Pacquiao or the group of Cusi?”

“Who [between the Pacquiao and Cusi camps] will call the political convention for nomination of an official candidate?” he added.

He said that in the event that neither of the two groups would submit the necessary documents to the Comelec, the nominated candidates of both factions would be considered independent candidates and they would not be recognized as registered political parties.

“That is what will happen if the intra-party dispute will not be resolved before the said dates. And if it is ot resolved and no documents are submitted, the Comelec might cancel the registration of PDP-Laban [as a political party],” he added.

Macalintal said that this is the second time that the PDP-Laban was rocked by intra-party squabble, saying that in 2019 two sets of documents were submitted to the Comelec — one by Pimentel and another from a certain Rogelio Garcia.

He said that both Pimentel and Garcia were summoned by the Comelec and eventually the poll body ruled that the Pimentel wing is the duly authorized representative of the PDP-Laban.

“It’s the same thing that will happen [between the Pacquiao and Cusi camps]. The Comelec will determine which faction will be officially recognized,” he further said.