Comelec mulls COC filing for barangay, SK polls by July

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is planning to set the certificate of candidacy (COC) filing period for barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) by July.

Comelec chairman George Garcia said on Monday that the early COC filing is in a bid to quickly resolve disqualification cases that may arise.

The BSKE is scheduled in October this year.

“We intend also to have the filing of the candidacy by July. Mas maaga po (It will be earlier) so that we’ll be able to resolve all disqualification cases more or less, especially mga (those) nuisance cases, earlier,” Garcia said during the Senate committee on electoral reforms and people’s participation hearing.