Comelec: Over 25,000 voters’ records removed due to duplicates, death

MANILA, Philippines — The records of over 25,000 voters have been removed due to duplicate or multiple entries, death, and movement of the voter, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said.

Comelec in its weekly report released Friday said that a Special Election Registration Board Hearing was conducted last Monday to remove multiple records from the database, in preparation for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections this October.

“Partial data as of 23 June 2023 show that a total of 25,440 records nationwide have been deleted or abated from the National List of Registered Voters,” Comelec spokesperson Director John Rex Laudiangco said.

The removed accounts were broken down into the following categories:

identity of two or more per voter’s fingerprints (12,987)

voters who transferred to another city or municipality (12,274)

voters who failed to vote twice in the elections (2)

voters who were reported deceased as confirmed by local civil registrars (168)

voters with double or multiple records at the city or municipal level (9)

Comelec said the documents will then be forwarded to the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) and the National Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) for examination.

“After the hearing, the [PPCRV] and the [Namfrel] will be given copies of the voter’s list for their inspection/ examination,” Laudiangco said.

“Cleansing of the voter’s list will be conducted again in July, if double/ multiple records still remain after the 19 June 2023,” he added.

