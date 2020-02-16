Comelec urged to resolve issue in Maguindanao town

COTABATO CITY, Maguindanao, Philippines — Who should sit as mayor of the Maguindanao town of Sultan sa Barongis after the mayor died last year?

This is the question that Mayor Alfizzar Angas, the vice mayor who took over the post by law of succession, wants the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to settle.

But former Maguindanao Board Member Mamatanto Mamantal, who ran against the late mayor, questioned the results in two villages.

The late mayor posted a total of 4,948 votes, as against Mamantal’s 3,073 votes in the 2019 polls.

Angas urged the poll body to resolve the case as soon as possible.

