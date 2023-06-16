Comelec warns vs use of public funds for buying votes in barangay, SK polls

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte — Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson George Garcia on Thursday warned local officials against using government funds to campaign or endorse their favored candidates running in the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

At a press briefing at Fort Ilocandia Resort in this city, Garcia said the Commission is “serious” in its efforts to “minimize” vote-buying incidents, and public funds must be spared for these purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We already proved that the Comelec is serious on the issue of vote-buying. A governor, a mayor got disqualified from the recent elections because of vote-buying),” Garcia added.

He reminded all provincial, city, and municipal officials not to violate the provision of the Omnibus Election Code (OEC) against the release of public funds without securing an exemption from Comelec.

FEATURED STORIES

“Starting August 28, there are already prohibitions. If they release funds or start a project, they should apply for exemption from us. There are limitations in using the funds and resources of the government,” Garcia said.

At the same briefing, Comelec Commissioner Ernesto Maceda Jr. acknowledged the “insufficiency” in the country’s legal framework which makes proving these offenses to be difficult.

“Same as proving other crimes, [these election offenses] also need evidence. We have to stand by it,” said Maceda, who is also in-charge of the Committee on Kontra-Bigay, which aims to deter vote-buying and vote-selling as prohibited acts under Article 261-A of the OEC.

Maceda also said they were looking for “creative ways” to address the sophisticated eans of vote-buying and vote-selling that have evolved through electronic payment apps. INQ

RELATED STORIES

Garcia says 29 pending vote-buying cases still in …

Comelec: Nearly 1,000 vote buying cases under investigation‘

COMELEC on Twitter: “…the implementation of Article 261(A) of the …

lzb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>