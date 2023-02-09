ComfortDelgro Driving Centre and Quantum Mobility signs MOU for sustainable mobility and safe riding for Electric Motorcycles

SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Quantum Mobility (QM) has announced an MOU with ComfortDelGro Driving Centre (CDC) on February 8 2023 to advocate safe riding for electric motorcycles in Singapore. QM is glad to be a strategic partner of CDC to promote sustainable mobility and inculcate safer road practices.

Electric Motorcycles has gained global traction especially in South East Asia. However, not many riders have the access to riding, charging and maintenance methods for an electric motorcycle.

In its MOU, QM will co-develop courses with CDC to roll out electric motorcycle familiarisation courses as well as incorporate the content into safety riding courses for corporate clients.

In the opening speech, ComfortDelGro’s Group CEO, Mr. Cheng Siak Kian said:” Electric Motorcycles are a part of the entire EV ecosystem. We are happy to partner Quantum Mobility to reach out to the community of electric motorcyclists to contribute to a safer and greener Singapore.”

CEO of Quantum Mobility, Mr. Edmund Lim added, “We are pleased to partner with CDC to roll out electric motorcycle familiarization course that contributes to the overall safe riding experiences of the riders. As a start, the course will be open to corporate clients. This is a timely initiative as we have received LTA approval for the G2 Quantum Electric Motorcycle and target to roll out to fleet owners on a subscription model from 2Q2023.”

Singapore’s approach towards electrification has positioned herself strategically to reinforce public safety by introducing charging standards – TR25:2022.

To address fluid market changes for EV charging, Quantum Volts, a spin-off from Quantum Mobility was incorporated. Quantum Volt’s CEO, Mr. Lawrence Oei shared that they are making good progress with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A STAR) and Global Consortiums to develop innovative, sustainable charging solutions to drive global adoption plans, starting from shores of Singapore.

Another glimpse of the Start-up’s plan is to roll out an Electric Motorcycle Rental programme – Q-Ride. Quantum Mobility’s COO, Mr. Anders Quek shared that Q-Ride will provide the platform for riders to experience EV riding in a sustainable and economical way.

Quantum Mobility is an Electric Motorcycle Start up to accelerate the adoption of electric motorcycles in Singapore and eventually in the APAC region. It is located at Blk 79, Ayer Rajah Crescent JTC@Launchpad.

