Commission-free trading is now available on TradeUP’s newly launched web platform

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — TradeUP, an online trading platform that offers commission-free trading of U.S. stocks and ETFs, is pleased to announce the launch of its proprietary web platform. The web platform provides streaming real-time data and an in-depth suite of analytic tools for users to spot and seize market opportunities — same essential features offered by TradeUP’s premier mobile trading platform.

“The web platform is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive. Our aim is to arrange the layout in a way that our users can easily find instruments and information they need with just a glance,” said Ryan Song, director of TradeUP.

Functions such as stock analysis, order placement and account management are being integrated into one single window. For example, users can view the list of the most active stocks side by side with their custom watchlists. Real-time charts and account positions are simultaneously presented to users on the same screen to enable multitasking.

“Our web platform allows convenience and professionalism at the same time. Despite having a simple user interface, the platform is packed with advanced charting features, which empowers our users to trade U.S. stocks, ETFs and options confidently via web browsers,“ said Song.

Over 20 different built-in technical indicators and a wide array of drawing tools are available on TradeUP’s web platform to make data analysis efficient. Numerous chart intervals are provided, ranging from one minute to one month, to suit different investor needs.

In addition, users have a tailored ‘Discover’ page where they get an overview of relevant economic events, including upcoming IPOs, earning releases and dividend announcements. A fully integrated stock screener consists of more than 30 key metrics that can be used by screen stocks with a few simple clicks.

The web platform is built to provide prompt and reliable trade execution. Paper trading is also available on TradeUP’s web platform. The trading simulator allows users to practice in real time market conditions, testing investing strategies before applying to a live account.

Since the very beginning, TradeUP has set out to democratize the financial market by leveraging technological innovation. In Jan 2020, TradeUP introduced its zero-commission mobile trading app dedicated to bolstering financial inclusion, lowering transaction costs and reducing operational frictions. In the weeks since launch, TradeUP’s mobile platform has gained traction with both first-time investors and advanced traders.

“After months of hard work, the launch of our web platform complements our existing product offering and we will perform biweekly updates to this trading platform to continuously help improve agility and quality of our service delivery,” Song added. “With an experienced team of IT professionals decamped from top technology giants, TradeUP is committed to promoting equal access to market information and financial instruments for all market participants.”

TradeUP mobile app and web platform are trading platforms offered by TradeUP INC., a subsidiary of UP Fintech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: TIGR). Known as “Tiger Brokers” in Asia, UP Fintech is a leading online brokerage firm that provides global investors with seamless access to U.S. equities and other global securities. The company has achieved approximately 140 billion (USD) cumulative trading volume on its platform within three years since the launch of its trading app. In March 2019, UP Fintech debuted on the Nasdaq.

Brokerage services in TradeUP are offered by Marsco Investment Corporation. Download TradeUP in the Apple App Store or Google Play is completely free. For more information, please visit TradeUP’s website: https://www.itradeup.com/

About Marsco Investment Corporation

Marsco Investment Corporation is a registered brokerage firm at SEC (CRD:18483; SEC: 8-36754), a member of FINRA／SIPC and a member of DTC/NSCC, regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Risk Disclosure:

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance of a security, market, or financial product does not guarantee future results. Electronic trading poses unique risk to investors. System response and access times may vary due to market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions. Download TradeUP APP in the Apple App store or Google Android Store for free.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commission-free-trading-is-now-available-on-tradeups-newly-launched-web-platform-301020448.html