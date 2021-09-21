Comms Group partners with Vodafone Fiji for Global Microsoft Teams Solution

SYDNEY, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Leading Global provider of Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, Comms Group has announced its partnership with Vodafone Fiji to supply its Direct Routing using its Global Teams network.

While Vodafone has flexible working solutions and communication tools such as its Unified Communication solution (Cloud PBX) and Remote Workforce Mobility solutions, they need other options such as to add Microsoft Teams calling solution to the current suite of products.

The technical challenge was born out of the fact that Microsoft Teams Direct Routing service was not available for Fiji region. Vodafone needed to collaborate with a leading partner that would be able to provide the direct routing access to nearest Microsoft point of presence.

With its technology alliance with Comms Group, Vodafone Fiji is introducing the Vodafone Teams Connect Solution to connect the Microsoft Teams application directly to the public phone network. The solution adds HD calling capability to and from the public phone network, directly from the Teams interface.

“The great thing about Comms Group is its ability to scale up and down – as a solution and as a partner,” said Dinesh Raj, Manager Core Networks at Vodafone Fiji. “Technology businesses like ours go through a lot of changes so we needed a partner that could ride the ups and downs with us.”

Mr Luis Urbaez, Chief Operations Officer at Comms Group Limited, said, “Vodafone Fiji is an extremely valued partner for Comms Group, and another proof point that as businesses adapt to the new normal, business communications and collaboration tools become ever more paramount.”

“Comms Group offers one of the most extensive Microsoft teams direct routing solutions available globally, enabling carriers and service providers from Europe, North America and Asia-Pac the ability to offer their customers multi-site Microsoft Teams calling offerings across the Asia-Pacific including Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, NZ, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam,“ said Mr Urbaez.

ABOUT COMMS GROUP LIMITED (ASX:CCG)

Comms Group (https://commsgroup.global/) provides cloud communications, data and value-added services for business. Internationally Comms Group uses its global cloud phone platform and its global Microsoft Teams Direct Routing calling platform covering 100+ countries to deliver services to national carriers, service providers and corporate customers in multiple regions with account management and a single bill.