CommsChoice delivers 100 seat work from home solution in under three hours

SYDNEY, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — CommsChoice Group Limited (ASX: CCG) said that it had successfully rolled out a 100 seat work from home communications solution for one of Australia’s largest Early Learning and Childcare Groups in less than three hours from the initial enquiry.

Tony Dunphy, CommsChoice EGM Business & Dealer Channel, said the company received an urgent phone call at 9am Tuesday to deploy a 100-seat phone system to get staff out of the childcare centres and working effectively from home.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the social isolation and distancing laws in place, many of our clients’ staff were required to work remotely, effective immediately. They needed a system that would allow their key team members and Centre Directors to work remotely but stay well connected with voice calls, video conferencing, instant chat and other team collaboration tools,” Mr Dunphy said.

The client was already using MS Office 365 across their 60+ sites so choosing the MS Teams Phone System was an easy option. And from $15 per user with unlimited calls (some exclusions apply) it also made solid commercial sense.

“The CommsChoice provisioning team got the job done – the client was up and running by lunchtime that day! We used the CommsChoice Mass Rapid Deployment methodology, that was developed in early 2019. You can read more about MS Teams Mass Rapid Deployments here,” said Mr Dunphy.

“Products such as Microsoft Teams are ideal, as they provide a full collaborative solution with voice, video calling/conferencing, file sharing and messaging – all included in the one package. Our Cloud Business phone handsets can be taken home and connected to any Internet connection with a power supply and the PBX will operate as normal.”

