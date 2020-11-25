Communications Association of Hong Kong Supports The New Initiatives on Telecommunications Industry in The Chief Executive’s 2020 Policy AddressScreen Shot 2020-11-25 at 10.27.57 PM.png

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

New initiatives will be beneficial to the long-term development of innovation and technology and the implementation of the Smart City blueprint

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 November 2020 – Communications Association of Hong Kong (CAHK) has expressed positive support to the Chief Executive’s 2020 Policy Address, in particular its new initiatives on Network Development and Wider Application of 5G as highlighted under the “New Impetus to the Economy”.

We welcome the Hong Kong SAR (HKSAR) Government’s plan to release more 5G spectrum (currently at 3.5GHz, 4.9GHz, and 3.3GHz ranges) in different frequency bands in 2021 to meet the needs of various 5G applications in terms of speed, capacity and coverage, as cited in the Policy Address. Making available more spectrum to all mobile operators in Hong Kong is fundamental to meeting the ever-increasing demand for mobile data services.

In addition, the new initiatives will address the restriction zone issue in the Tai Po area, which is caused by the interference between 5G and the satellite earth station in the 3.5GHz band. When the telemetry, tracking and control stations of the two satellite operators are relocated from Tai Po to Chung Hom Kok Teleport in four years’ time, the overall 5G coverage in Tai Po will be improved when mobile network operators could deploy the 5G frequency bands in a more holistic and efficient manner.

On the promotion of 5G application, we note from the Policy Address that the HKSAR Government is determined to improve the deployment of 5G technology and application with the extension of the subsidy scheme application period under the Anti-epidemic Fund for six months until May 2021. Furthermore, the HKSAR Government has also worked with a number of public organisations to encourage the deployment of 5G technology in various sectors to facilitate the early adoption of 5G technology and application in government departments and public organisations.

All these encouraging initiatives are welcomed by us and the industry. These initiatives will also promote the long-term development of innovation and technology and facilitate the implementation of the HKSAR Government’s Smart City blueprint.