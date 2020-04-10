Community quarantine upside: Crime volume down by 51 percent

MANILA, Philippines — The crime volume in the country in the last 24 days dropped by 51.6 % or 1,852 fewer crimes, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced.

Data released by the Joint Task Force COVID-19 Shield on Friday showed that from the 3,361 crimes recorded from February 22 to March 16—also a period of 24 days—the number went down to 1,509 from March 17 to April 9, 2020.

The data covers what the PNP considers as focus crimes – murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and theft of motor vehicles.

Luzon, the country’s most populous island, recorded the biggest crime rate decrease (62 percent) followed by the Visayas (51 percent) and Mindanao (42 percent.)

The entire island of Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) since March 17, restricting more than 50 million Filipinos in their homes in a bid to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Luzon-wide ECQ was extended to April 30, 2020.

Some areas in Visayas and Mindanao were also placed under ECQ or other community quarantine levels.

