Community transmission seen in Delta variant spread – expert

THERE is now a community transmission of the highly-infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), according to the head of the Philippine Genome Center (PGC).

Dr. Cynthia Saloma said their analysis was based on the examination of the “phylogenetic tree” or the diagram of infections based on the samples that they have sequenced in the past few months.

“From our point of view at the Philippine Genome Center, we are looking at the cases and marami na po ang unlinked, meaning to say mahaba na yung tree or branch ng tree na hindi mo na malaman kung saan sila nanggaling (there are many cases that are unlinked, meaning to say the ‘branches’ have become longer and you do not know where the cases came from), and that is very suggestive of community transmission,” Saloma said in an interview over radio dzBB.

She added that the community transmission of the Delta variant in the country is the main reason for the surge of Covid-19 cases, which had its highest single-day tally of infections at 17,231 on Friday.

Saloma said the community transmission of the Delta variant started in July, when 48 percent of the samples sequenced were of the strain, as compared to June when only 5 percent were infected.

The Department of Health (DoH) had maintained that there was no community spread but only a local transmission of the Delta strain.



