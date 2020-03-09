Company Soom Services VR Film ‘Anna, Marie’ on USA’s AmazeVR

PANGYO, South Korea, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Company Soom revealed that they are servicing Korea’s first VR movie, ‘Anna, Marie,’ on ‘AmazeVR,’ an American VR content distributing platform. Company Soom is entering the ICT Culture Convergence Center, operated by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency.

‘Anna, Marie’ is a VR interactive musical movie starring singer Baek A Yeon, and tells the story of the relationship between Anna, an Idol singer who got released from her label, and Marie, the most famous humanoid Idol. The sequel, ‘Anna, Marie 2’, has been selected previously as a finalist in the Korea Creative Content Agency’s ‘2019 VR Content Creation Support Business’.

Not only does it have much to show, with a strong storyline complemented by music, dance, and VFX technology, but it has opened a new genre in VR content. Company Soom, which directly participated in the creation process, is planning to help invigorate the art world and VR content market by capturing Korean performances and musicals as VR content.

Director Koh Choong Gil of Company Soom revealed, “As the use of 5G rises, VR content will also rise,” and went on to say that, “I will continue to create content utilizing VR to set the ecosystem steadily”. He added that Company Soom would use the release of ‘Anna, Marie’ in the US market as a platform to accelerate the establishment of the VR film genre and the digitalization of Korean performances and works.

Meanwhile, Company Soom is a company established by a collection of people from the movie industry. Starting with the creation of the 2014 play, ‘Lady Hye Jeong‘ as VR content, they have been digitalizing various performances, musicals, the plays, and performing arts.

