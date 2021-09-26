Company stake changes

Benjamin Mariano Gorospe 3rd is the assistant corporate secretary of International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICT). In a disclosure, the firm reported that he bought 5,000 ICT common shares at P172 per share on Aug. 31, 2021. This increased his ownership to 70,907 common shares or 0.003 percent of 2,044,503,446 outstanding ICT common shares. ICT has a par value of P1.

Jaime Jalandoni Martinez is one of the 11 directors of Basic Energy Corp. (BSC). On Aug. 27, 2021, Martinez bought 1.875 million common shares at P0.25 each, which increased his holdings to 7.5 million common shares of BSC’s outstanding 4,660,267,714 common shares with P0.25 par value.

Ma. Edwina C. Laperal is a director and at the same time treasurer of DMCI Holdings Inc. (DMC). On Aug. 13, 2021, she acquired 2 million DMC common shares at P5.8907 each; 3 million common shares at P5.90 each; 24,000 common shares at P5.8907 each; and 36,000 at P5.90 each. Her acquisition increased her indirect holdings to 112,099,733 common shares or 0.84429 percent of 13,277,470,000 outstanding DMC common shares with a P1 par value.

Maria Cristina C. Gotianun is a director and assistant treasurer of DMC. On Aug. 12, 2021, she bought 15,800 DMC common shares at P5.84 per share; 21,100 common shares at P5.81 per share; 36,200 common shares at P5.83 per share; 38,000 common shares at P5.85 per share; 42,000 common shares at P5.87 per share; 52,700 common shares at P5.86 per share; 54,800 common shares at P5.88 per share; 62,200 common shares at P5.82 per share; 77,600 common shares at P5.89 per share; 200,300 common shares at P5.80 per share; and 253,000 common shares at P5 per share. On Aug. 13, 2021, she acquired 1.358 million common shares at P5.8907 per share; 2,037,100 common shares at P5.90 per share; 679,000 common shares at P5.8907 per share; and 1,018,600 common shares at P5.90 per share. The acquisitions increased her indirect DMC holdings to 149,063,625 common shares or 1.1227 percent.



Isidro A. Consunji is chairman and president of DMC. On Aug. 12, 2021, he bought 15,800 common shares at P5.84 per share; 21,100 common shares at 5.81 per share; 36,200 common shares at P5.83 per share; 38,000 common shares at P5.85 per share; 42,100 common shares at P5.87 per share; 52,700 common shares at P5.86 per share; 54,800 common shares at P5.88 per share; 62,200 common shares at P5.82 per share; 77,600 common shares at P5.89 per share; 200,300 common shares at P5.80 per share; and 253,000 common shares at P5.90 per share. On Aug. 13, 2021, he bought 1.358 million common shares at P5.8907 per share and 2,037,100 common shares at P5.90 per share. This increased his indirect holdings to 157,852,022 common shares, or 1.18887 percent. As of the filing date, Consunji was reported to directly hold 65,000 DMC common shares or 0.0005 percent.

Rizalina G. Mantaring is an independent director of Ayala Corp. (AC). She sold 30 common shares at P777 per share on Aug. 27, 2021. She indirectly owns 57,839 common shares, thru PCD Nominee Corp., and directly holds a nominal AC common share. The company has 619,695,649 outstanding AC common shares according to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Derrick P. Villanueva is one of the directors of Crown Asia Chemicals Corp. (CROWN). At the same time, he is the general manager of the firm’s PVC Pipe Division. He purchased 481,000 shares at P169 apiece on Aug. 27, 2021, which raised his directly owned stake to 24,955,293 common shares.

John Yeh Tiu Jr. is chairman and CEO of Discovery World Corp. (DWC). On Aug. 25, 2021, he bought 28,000 common shares at P2.30 per share; 14,000 common shares at P2.25 per share; 8,000 common shares at P2.29 per share; 5,000 common shares at P2.28 per share; 203,000 common shares at P2.35 per share; 26,000 common shares at P2.34 per share; 11,000 common shares at P2.33 per share; and 5,000 common shares at P2.32 per share. After the sale, he indirectly owned 234.512 million DMC common shares or 27.46 percent of 854 million outstanding DWC common shares.

In a general information sheet (GIS) for 2021, Discovery World listed 792,982,299 common shares, or 92.86 percent, as owned by five Filipinos. Two foreigners, meanwhile, held 61,017,701 common shares or 7.14 percent. The top shareholders were identified as PCD Nominee Corp. (F) with 564,973,089 common shares or 66.16 percent and PCD Nominee Corp. (NF) with 61,017,701 common shares or 7.14 percent.

Why is PCD Nominee Corp. DWC’s top stockholder? Just asking.