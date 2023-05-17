Compass Offices in INOGATE OSAKA

OSAKA, Japan, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Compass Offices (Compass) welcomes the joint news release by West Japan Railway Company Osaka (JR West) and Osaka Terminal Building Co.,Ltd. on the introduction of INOGATE OSAKA, where Compass will introduce its business centre on the 9th and 10th floor. The INOGATE OSAKA will be developed by West Japan Railway Company (JR West) and Osaka Terminal Building Co.,Ltd. The 2-floor business centre is directly connected to the new ticket gate (West Exit) of JR Osaka Station, which supports convenient access to 7 stations and 13 metro lines, and the Kansai International Airport.

Compass Offices Chief Executive Officer, Hans Leijten, said: “INOGATE OSAKA is the latest chapter in our portfolio of business centres in Japan, one of the world’s most dynamic, vibrant and cultured cities. This new business centre, amidst an urban green park, will help forge stronger connectivity between our network of business centres and support the ambitions of our broad range of customers from around the world”.

The opening date and related information will be announced in due course.

About Compass Offices

At Compass Offices, we’re dedicated to providing inspiring workspaces supported by professional services that enable our customers to focus on what they do best. Our clientele includes Fortune 500 companies, growing start-ups, entrepreneurs, independent professionals and enterprise teams. Founded in 2009, Compass Offices has grown from its first business centre in Hong Kong, to encompass close to 40 centres over 65 floors in 9 cities and over 20,000 satisfied clients.

Our workspace philosophy combines affordability, scalability, technology and choice; all within a portfolio of flexible workspaces designed to make each centre a great place to work.

