“‘Complete attendance’: John Lloyd Cruz noticeably absent in family photos posted by Ellen Adarna”

Model-actress Ellen Adarna posted throwback photos of her holiday vacation in Europe with her family, with one noticeable absentee being actor John Lloyd Cruz.

“Complete attendance.”

Model-actress Ellen Adarna said this as she posted throwback photos of her holiday vacation in Europe with her family, with one noticeable absentee, being actor John Lloyd Cruz.

Taken during the Adarna clan’s Christmas vacation in Germany last year, the photos, coupled with Ellen’s cryptic caption (“Family affair”), only furthered the persistent rumors that the two actors have already called it quits, reports of which have been going around since August 2019.

In fact, just earlier this week, Ellen sparked speculations of a new romance after posting a photo of her embracing a man whom she tagged as one Carlos Lemus, during her recent gathering with friends in Madrid.

The same account was tagged in a separate post she shared Saturday, featuring a snap of a couple with their backs to the camera. Comments included heart emojis from Lemus.

¡!Siiiii!!!¡!¡ A post shared by EA (@maria.elena.adarna) on Jan 24, 2020 at 12:34pm PST

While Ellen did not address Lemus as her boyfriend, their photos indicate a new chapter in her personal life–this time without John Lloyd, with whom she has a one-year-old son named Elias–at least to her fans and followers.

The sexy star, 31, had just become active again on social media, including Instagram, after more than a year of absence from showbiz.