Compliance Automation Platform for SaaS Companies, Sprinto, Raises $10M Led by Elevation Capital, participation from Accel and Blume VenturesElevation Capital

BANGALORE, INDIA – News Direct – 9 February 2022 – Sprinto , the compliance automation platform for fast growing SaaS companies, has raised $10M in Series A funding led by Elevation Capital with participation from Accel, and Blume Ventures. The funding will be used for team expansion across key functions and R&D to ensure long-term growth. Earlier, in January 2020, the company had raised $1.5M in seed funding from Blume Ventures. Reflecting this expansion, Sprinto will open its first North American office, in Utah, by this quarter’s end and will ramp up North American hiring.

Publicly launched in mid-2021, Sprinto is a compliance automation platform that helps SaaS companies obtain compliances, such as SOC 2, ISO27001, GDPR, HIPAA etc., in a quick and hassle-free manner. Obtaining these compliances helps Sprinto customers close enterprise deals and pass vendor security assessments easily. It was co-founded by Girish Redekar and Raghuveer Kancherla, who have been colleagues for 15 years.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 (Systems and Organizations Controls 2) is a set of compliance requirements for companies, especially service organizations, which use cloud-based storage for their customers’ data. It is based on five core Trust Services Criteria of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 audits have become essential in regulatory oversight, vendor management programs, internal governance, and risk management.

As enterprise SaaS continues to grow exponentially, businesses are increasingly relying on compliances like SOC 2 to get assurance that their SaaS vendors keep their data safe. And SaaS vendors need SOC 2 compliance to close high-ticket deals.

Currently, obtaining and maintaining SOC 2 compliance takes 300+ hours of work each year. Sprinto’s SaaS platform makes this process 10x faster. It helps clients create a real time monitoring system that provides visibility into the processes and policies governed by compliance checklists, tracks the status of these systems, and alerts relevant teams if a system is not operating within the required baseline limits or in case of any policy violations.

“As compliance with these standards, including SOC 2, is becoming a critical business need, most companies must rely on infosec consultants and auditors to get the necessary certifications,” explained Sprinto co-founder Girish Redekar. “With a consultant, companies would take around 3-4 months to be ready for SOC 2 assessment. Using Sprinto’s compliance automation platform, companies can complete the SOC 2 readiness assessment in just days. This levels the playing field, helping smaller companies lacking the resources of larger firms.”

Sprinto co-founder Raghuveer Kancherla added, “A decade ago, only large enterprises demanded SOC 2 compliances. With the changes mandated by the AICPA in 2018, all SaaS businesses, irrespective of size, need to be SOC 2 compliant and are required to collect SOC 2 reports from their critical vendors. Thus, being SOC2 compliant has become a revenue concern for SaaS businesses of all sizes. Recognizing this growing need, Sprinto aims to become the infosec OS of choice for SaaS service providers. It’s creating a new product category that’s fundamentally different from existing automation tools. Sprinto is focused on delivering outcomes, not just automation. This is ingrained into the team’s design, outlook, internal processes, and culture.”

“We’re very excited about partnering with Raghu and Girish as they build the future of compliance automation. Sprinto solves a critical business need in a growing market. It has created a world-class product which is already emerging as the compliance automation platform of choice for SaaS companies and generating tremendous customer acclaim,” said Deepak Gaur, Partner, Elevation Capital.

Since its website launch in June 2021, Sprinto has grown rapidly, doubling its ARR over the last 10 weeks alone. Despite competition from a few emerging U.S. companies, Sprinto is proving to be the compliance automation platform of choice. It’s already acquired 100’s of customers, including such enterprise-level accounts as HP and Hackerrank.