“Composer of Sarah Geronimo’s ‘Tala’ song reveals meaning behind the viral song”
On Twitter, the composer of “Tala” shared the inspiration behind the song.
After theories sprung on social media about the meaning behind the lyrics of Sarah Geronimo’s “Tala,” composer Nica del Rosario revealed the real inspiration of the song.
On Twitter, Nica wrote, “Sinulat ko lang ‘yung ‘Tala’ kasi may dine-date ako non tapos umpisa palang fumall na ako agad HAHAHAHA (sic).”
She added, “Just to be clear, I’m not being sarcastic in this tweet, I genuinely wished I was this smart and deep. Mas proud pa ako sa interpretation ng conspiracy theory kesa sa totoong message hahahahahuhu.”
“Tala” went viral recently despite the fact that it has been three years since it was released after dance performances of the song became popular online and after the song made its way to TikTok.
Meanwhile on ASAP last Sunday, Sarah Geronimo extended her gratitude to those who made dance covers of “Tala” and made it viral on social media.
“Salamat po sa lahat ng gumagawa ng dance cover, sa mga naka-appreciate ng choreography ng ‘Tala,’” Sarah said last Sunday.