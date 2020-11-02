CompTIA Offers Australian and New Zealand Citizens Free Online Training in the Foundations of Information Communications Technology

SYDNEY, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Career changers, displaced workers, students or anyone interested in learning more about the fundamentals of information communications technology (ICT) are invited to take advantage of free online training offered by the ANZ Business Technology Community of CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global technology industry and workforce.

CompTIA is offering citizens of Australia and New Zealand free training and certification exam vouchers for its CompTIA IT Fundamentals (ITF+) credential. CompTIA ITF+ is the only pre-career certification that helps people gauge their interest in ICT and whether a career in technology is right for them.

“Whether you are a student exploring career options; a displaced worker looking for a new opportunity; or simply someone who wants to expand their understanding of ICT, we invite you to take part in this unique opportunity,” said Loraine Vorster, CompTIA’s vice president for business development for ANZ and Africa.

CompTIA Authorized Partners DDLS and Cyber Train are supporting the program with free virtual workshops during November and December for all participants and a variety of experiences for learners who complete their CompTIA ITF+ certification.

“The building of digital skills has never been more important and there is an abundance of opportunities for those looking to take their career further within the ICT field, especially those focused in moving into a cyber security role,” said Jon Lang, CEO of DDLS, the largest ICT Training company in Australia. “There is a legitimate skills gap in Australia for security professionals, and for those individuals looking to start a career in IT with the goal to become a security professional, there is no better time than now to do this.”

The Australian government has estimated that more than 90% of its citizens will need to use some level of digital skills at work within the next five years.1

“Digital skills are an essence of modern workforce as they have revolutionized the way we work and communicate,” said Adnan Syed, principal consultant and senior technical trainer at Cyber Train Australia. “A digital skills culture in the workplace increases business productivity, can increase revenue and allows strong customer relationships.”

“Working knowledge and business use of electronic devices, networks, cybersecurity, communications systems and data analysis are essential job criteria in the technological age,” Syed added. “We need to do more to make sure that digital skills gap does not become a skills crisis.”

In New Zealand, the country’s diverse and advanced tech sector has experienced 12% annual growth and technology exports have reached an estimated $950 million. Some 75,000 people are employed in ICT-related roles.2

“Recognising the ever-increasing skills gap in the ICT industry, it’s more important than ever for organisations within the industry to do what they can to close that gap,” said Daniel Johns, chair of the CompTIA ANZ Business Technology Community. “CompTIA is in a unique position as not only an industry advocate, but a globally recognised certification body as well. We hope the adoption of this initiative will be widely received.”

“I meet so many people who are unhappy in their careers, who could be fantastic for a role in ICT, but they either don’t have the confidence or don’t know where to start,” said Moheb Moses, director of Channel Dynamics and director of the CompTIA ANZ Channel Community. “This is a great program to help you learn if ICT is right for you, and provides you with a certificate at the end. And it won’t cost you a cent.”

Today’s announcement expands on a program launched in October 2019 to provide students in Australia and New Zealand with free courseware materials and certification exam vouchers as a prelude to potential careers in technology.

CompTIA ITF+ allows individuals to explore the foundations of technology, allowing them to expand their knowledge of basic digital skills. For some, ITF+ can be the stepping off point towards a career in technology; for others, understanding the fundamentals of technology will serve them well in any career they choose.

Enrollees in the free program will receive a CompTIA ITF+ self-study eBook and a certification exam voucher, along with access to a virtual workshop and an ITProTV video course. To enroll in CompTIA’s ITF+ program visit https://certs.comptia.org/itfanz/.

CompTIA has awarded some 2.7 million certifications to ICT professionals in 232 countries around the world, helping them to validate their skills and advance in their careers. CompTIA also offers a full suite of official learning resources, including self-paced and live online training with an instructor. Visit CompTIA.org to learn more.

