Con man surrenders; Davao City mayor lauds NCRPO

An alleged member of an organized crime group who used the name of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in duping a number of people has surrendered to the Metro Manila police.

Police Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr., chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), announced on Thursday the surrender of an unidentified member of the so-called Cerbito-Fernandez Organized Crime Group “after a strategic operation.”

Danao said the individual used the name of President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter to solicit money allegedly for her campaign kitty for the 2022 elections.

The official said the scammer was able to funnel money using a mobile number, pretending to be Atty. Tristan Dwight Domingo, Davao City’s assistant administrator.

The surrender came following the arrest of members of the crime group.

“The solicited money was deposited to a BPI, RCBC, and PNB under the names of certain Kristian Acero, Rezelyn H. Nemenzo And Richard C. Yu,” Danao said.

The Davao City government commended the NCRPO for the arrest of the scammers.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

In a statement, Mayor Duterte-Carpio said she was thankful for the efforts of the Metro Manila police force for capturing members of the crime group.

He operation against the scammers was prompted by a tip from Police Col. Kirby John Kraft, the chief of the Davao City Police, relaying the details of the supposed scam “involving individuals claiming to be senior officials from the government and offering favors and various forms of assistance in exchange for money, soliciting to raise money for humanitarian projects such as community pantry which never exist.”

Danao disclosed that the organized crime group operated nationwide and had targeted 209 government officials and private companies.

He said the members of the group were “selected by their leaders” namely Patrick Orinio Cerbito alias Patrick Fernandez; Ramon Segundo; Antonio Cerbito alias Duds; and Anthony Segundo alias Papsie.

“The impostors have been messaging through Viber and Facebook, texting and calling contractors and suppliers in Davao, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Batangas, Laguna, Quezon, Negros Oriental, Cabanatuan City, Tarlac, Pangasinan, Cagayan, Leyte, and Baguio, and other regions to solicit money for the campaign funds in the upcoming national elections,” Danao said.

The suspects were charged with syndicated estafa.