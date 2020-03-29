Conan Gray Will Kick Off Nova’s Red Room Live Stream Online Series In April

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 30, 2020

Nova’s Red Room series typically sees fans pack into a live venue to catch an intimate performance from a much-hyped local or international artist. Over the past few months there’s been performances from the likes of The Pussycat Dolls, Lizzo Tones and I and Lewis Capaldi.

Now, due to restrictions around public gatherings due to coronavirus concerns, that is obviously unable to occur, so they’re taking it live conferencing app Zoom instead next month, according to Radio Today.

First cab off the ranks for the new virtual series is American singer-songwriter and Twitter champion Conan Gray, who’ll perform breakout single ‘Maniac’ and other tracks off debut studio album Kid Krow, along with participating in a Q&A session with fans over the app.

“In these difficult times the power of music and supporting the music industry has never been more crucial,” commented Nova Entertainment chief programming and marketing officer Paul Jackson.

“With artists currently unable to deliver a traditional concert experience to their fans, it was important for us to explore new ways in which we could provide a different money can’t buy live music experience to our listeners.

“Nova’s Red Room Live Stream will provide opportunities for us to work with our industry partners on a range of Australian and international artists, enabling them to connect intimately with their fans.”

While a date hasn’t been revealed yet for Gray’s stream, fans will be able to register for their chance to be a part of the stream over at the Nova FM website.