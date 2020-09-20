Concepcion eyes breath testing

Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Jose Maria Concepcion 3rd is eyeing the use of breath testing for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a statement, he said the breath testing method from Israel-based BioSafety Technologies Ltd. will complement saliva testing in detecting Covid-19 cases, particularly in the tourism sector and micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Concepcion met earlier with representatives from Seaoil Philippines Inc. and technology company Al Innobio to discuss saliva testing for their workers.

“Both saliva and breath tests possess potentials in creating greater visibility against the Covid-19 virus most especially in the tourism sector,” he said.

In promoting breath testing, Concepcion stressed the need for the country to try as many testing strategies as possible to contain Covid-19 and save lives and livelihood.

“We have the responsibility to ensure the safety of the Filipino people which is why we have been advocating enhanced targeted mass testing through different testing innovations,” he said.

Concepcion believes that the breath and saliva tests will provide a fast clearance solution for determining if a person is Covid-negative.

“It can detect asymptomatic individuals as early as one to two days after being infected,” he said.

BioSafety Technologies Ltd. has completed clinical trials for breath testing at five of the largest hospitals in Israel on the use of breath for Covid-19 testing.

Concepcion said having the latest testing technology that brings results within minutes with the highest possible accuracy would save the tourism sector, which had been hard hit by the Covid pandemic.

“The airlines are greatly affected,” he added.