Concert in Albay’s Cagsawa fest postponed due to COVID-19 scare

DARAGA, Albay –– Organizers of the Cagsawa Festival in Daraga town in Albay province have postponed to a later date the grand opening on Saturday.

Miguel Dela Rama, Daraga spokesperson, said the Cagsawa Festival 2020 Committee has decided to do away with the grand opening night to comply with the Department of Interior and Local Government memorandum directing all local governments to take the necessary precautionary measure against the entry and spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Cagsawa Festival opening features the Slapshock concert, which was expected to draw thousands of people at the town’s covered court.

Dela Rama, in a phone interview, said the concert might be moved to a later date, quoting Daraga Mayor Perete.

The Cagsawa Trail Run will push through on Sunday at 5 a.m.

The nine-year running Cagsawa Festival is a two-week event depicting the historical landmark of Cagsawa, a Spanish Roman Catholic church that was destroyed on February 1, 1814, by the Mayon Volcano eruption.

Only the church tower remains of the Cagsawa Church in Barangay Busay here.

The celebration aims to pay tribute to the strength and resilience of the people of Albay, Perete said. The festival showcases various activities, such as outdoor and sports events, culinary activities, and cultural presentations of dances and plays.

Dela Rama said the town has earmarked P4.7 million (including sponsorships) to finance various events that were lined up.

The Cagsawa Ruins is the most visited place by day visitors in Albay, hitting 350,000 visitors every year, he said./lzb

